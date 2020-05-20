VERSAILLES — Marjorie M. (Fields-Horner) Schultz, of Versailles, Ohio passed away at 11:29 AM on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at her residence. Marjorie was born March 10, 1927, near Lightsville, Ohio, in Darke County. She was the daughter of Leon Fields and Goldie (Bolinger) Fields. She graduated from Gettysburg High School with the Class of 1945. After graduation she worked at Petersime Incubator Factory in Gettysburg. She married Richard Horner in 1945. He lost his life in 1947. They had one son, Ronald Lee. On April 15, 1949 she married Leon Schultz, they were married 66 years. She was a home-maker all of her married life. Marjorie was a long-time member of the Versailles Christian Church. She was a deaconess, was active in the Women's Fellowship, taught Sunday school, delivered meals on wheels and was a longtime member of the Versailles Alturian Literary Club. In her later years she enjoyed reading and doing word puzzles. She was an avid Cincinnati Red's fan. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Schultz; her parents; sisters, Laura Keiser and Naomi Brown; and brothers, Leon Fields Jr. and Jim Fields. She is survived by three sons, Ronald (Horner) Schultz and wife Judy of Covington, Ohio, Tim Schultz and wife Peggy of Versailles, Ohio, and Mike Schultz and wife Doris of St. Henry, Ohio; daughter, Christina Hammaker and husband Randy of Versailles, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Ted Schultz of Indiana, Dr. Angela Isbel and husband Chris of Florida, Carey Whittington and husband Darin of Versailles, Shane Schultz and wife Kim of Versailles, Shannon Link and husband Josh of St. Henry, Kim Hayes and husband Mike of Versailles, Nick Hammaker of Versailles and Katrina Hammaker of Indiana; sixteen great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; sisters, Jane Christian, Glenna Ruhl and Ruth Fields; sisters-in-law, Esther Fields, Martha Oliver, Dorothy Schultz and Ruth Ann Schultz; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles with Pastor Greg Kurtz and Pastor Nick Dimmick officiating. Burial will follow in Brock Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Versailles Food Pantry or donor's choice. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com
Published in Piqua Daily Call from May 20 to May 21, 2020.