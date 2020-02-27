Marjorie "Margie" (nee Williams) Wells, peacefully passed away at home on Monday, February 24, 2020.

She was born in Dayton, Ohio to the late Walter and Bertha (nee Crouse) Williams on May 31, 1929. The family moved back near to the Williams family farm (settled by ancestors in 1805) south of New Carlisle when Margie was a small child. Living in the country and in the midst of a large vibrant extended family shaped Margie into the person she was to become. She graduated from Olive Branch High School (now part of the Tecumseh Schools) in 1947 and attended the Dayton Art Institute prior to her marriage in 1950 to the late Richard Wells.

In addition to her parents and husband, Margie was predeceased by her daughter Catherine Smith on September 4, 2019.

Margie's greatest joy was her family. She is survived by daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Wahl, son Dr. Charles "Chuck" (Rebecca) Wells; grandchildren Anna (Ted) Caudill, Katrina Wahl, Philip (Andrea) Wells, Kelli (Eric) Wood, Elaina (Jason) Royse and Christina Smith; great-grandchildren Jonathan, Julia and Hunter Caudill, Ethan, Logan and Paige Royse, Garrett, Sylvia and Charley Wood and Ava Smith; sister Jeannette Wade; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her beloved cat Maudie.

Margie was talented and capable in any art form she tried; she loved animals of all types. Her hobbies included passions for history and genealogy, researching not only her roots but those of her husband's. She belonged to the Tippecanoe Historical Society and American Legion Auxiliary.

Margie was fiercely independent and quietly stubborn. She loved to work outdoors when the weather permitted to the concern of her neighbors that she would become dehydrated. Those that truly knew her realize they have had the privilege of being in the presence of an original – there will never be another like her. She will be deeply missed.

Funeral service, 12:00 PM, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371. Burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City. Visitation 10:00 AM until time of service at 12:00 PM at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made in loving memory of Margie to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County or to your favorite pet welfare charity.

