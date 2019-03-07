CAMPTON, Ky. — Mark D. Stambaugh, 79, of Campton, Kentucky widower of the late Meri Reeder Stambaugh departed this life Friday, March 1, 2019.

He was a son of the late Norbert Sr., & Anna Cottrell Stambaugh born at Troy, Ohio on February 28, 1940.

He served in the United States Navy & was a auto body paint & repairman by trade.

He is survived by one son, Shawn Stambaugh of Campton, Kentucky; two daughters, Penny (Merle) Kindell of Piqua, Ohio & Kim (David) Henderson of South Dakota; eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren & one brother, Norbert Stambaugh Jr. of Alabama.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Meri Reeder Stambaugh; one son, Mark Dwayne Stambaugh Jr.; one daughter, Tammy Dodson; his parents, Norbert Sr., & Anna Cottrell Stambaugh; three brothers, Gary Stambaugh, Ronnie Stambaugh & Tommy Stambaugh & one sister, Ginger Stone.

Services were held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Porter & Son Funeral Director's Chapel with Bro. Stanley Burnett Jr., officiating. Burial followed in the Miller Cemetery, Burkhart, Kentucky.

Arrangements were entrusted to Porter & Son Funeral Directors in Campton, Kentucky.