ST. PARIS — Mark K. Bronne, age 57, of St. Paris, OH passed away on Tuesday September 10, 2019 in the Mercy Memorial Hospital, Urbana.

Born on June 12, 1962, in Piqua, OH, Mark was a son of the late Lamar Kent and Donna Lee (Cross) Bronne.

He married Denise M. Donohue on August 17, 1991 and she survives in St. Paris.

Together they raised two sons: Mitchell Bronne (Shayleigh) and Hayden Bronne both of St. Paris. He is also survived by his brother, Scott (Blanch) Butcher of Cincinnati, a sister, Melanie (Ron) Boling of St. Paris, a niece, Stephanie (Kevin) Brackney, and nephews Christopher (Melanie) Boling, Scott D. Butcher, and Carson Paulsen.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a niece, Missy Boling.

Mark was a 1980 graduate of Graham High School. He worked as a draw bench operator for Select-Arc, Inc. in Fort Loramie, OH.

Mark was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, trap shooting and camping. Mark had a unique pallet, and he loved making food/drink for family and friends. Mark never missed a Pittsburgh Steelers game.

He loved watching his boys wrestle and play baseball throughout High School and College. They brought him great pride and joy.

A celebration of life will be held for friends and family on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 1:00 p.m to 5:00 p.m at the Evans-Purk Fellowship Center located at 115 S. Church St., St. Paris, Ohio 43072. Atkins-Shively Funeral Home is serving the family.

