TIPP CITY — Mark R. Watkins, age 60, of Tipp City, OH passed away on May 7, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center. Mark was born on October 24, 1958 in Troy to Charles Watkins of Troy and the late Roxie (Chipley) Watkins.

In addition to his father, Mark is survived by brothers: David Watkins of Tipp City, Matthew (Lynn) Watkins of Troy, and Paul (Allison) Watkins of Greer, SC; niece(s): Brandy (Eric ) Fisher, Jaclyn, Colleen and Grace; nephews: Joshua (Sarah) Watkins, Connor, Ronan and Benjamin; great nephews: Kalob, Gabriel and Zechariah Watkins; and great nieces: Kylee and Haylee Fisher.

A proud graduate of Troy High School and Upper Valley JVS, member of the Tipp Eagles Lodge 2201, and First Lutheran Church in Troy, Mark was a skilled mechanic who worked in many fields over the course of his life. His most notable skill was the ability to make anyone smile and laugh.

If you were his friend you were family. Not afraid to fight, he was equally not afraid to love, and he did both with great passion. He missed his Mom very much and was so very proud of his Dad, his brothers, and probably a little more so of his nieces and nephews that he could not get enough of.

Mark didn't have an easy life and took some hard hits from some very evil people over the last few years. The Family thanks those that provided him a place to live, friendship and tolerance, and a job to be productive in life. What Mark didn't have in money or possessions he made up for in the richness of a free spirit and his love for all.

Visitation will be at Baird Funeral Home in Troy on Wednesday May 15th from 5-7 p.m. with a service immediately following. Internment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Troy on Thursday May 16th immediately following a 1:30-2:30 pm. visitation.

Donations to cover expenses may be made to the Funeral home in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.