Marla Jo (Warner) Francis, age 68, passed away on June 10, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital.

Over the past 4 years, Marla fought a very courageous battle with cancer.

Marla was born on April 16, 1952 to the (late) Clarence and Rosemary Lee (Janice Louise Carter) Warner.

She is survived by her brother, Michael Warner of Bradford and Victoria (Warner) Jones of Troy.

Marla graduated from Bradford High School with the Class of 1970. If you would have asked Marla if she noticed a young man by the name of Daniel "Danny" Francis in high school, she would have told you, "Yes, but he was shy and kept to himself." After Dan returned from Vietnam, and under the advice of his Mom, he went and asked Marla to take a drive in his 1970 Chevelle and 12 hours later they returned. On April 28, 1973, they married at Bradford Methodist Church and resided in Bradford for 47 years. Over the years, many deemed their house "The Griswold's" during the Christmas Season for their thousands of lights and tons of decorations.

Marla is survived by her husband, Dan and their children: Heath (Ann Harrison) Francis of Covington, Brigit (Craig) Snider of Arcanum, Jodi (Chris) Michael of Arcanum, and her fur baby, Duece. Her greatest joy would be in that of her 9 grandchildren as she tried to make it to every Baseball or Softball game, Wrestling meet, Band event, Class Play or Concert, Church event and anything else in between. To say she was a proud Grandma would be an understatement as her eyes lit up and a smile adorned her face anytime she saw: Bryton Lear (and soon to be Haley (Patty) Lear), Triston Francis, Colton Francis, Cristian Snider, Gabriella Snider, Katelynne Michael, Danicka Michael, CJ Michael and the newest one, Noah Michael. Many cousins, nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews also survive.

Marla was always meant to work with people with her outgoing personality and willingness to help, which she did at 5/3 Bank for years and the Meijer in Troy where she retired 6 years ago. She loved her Tampa Bay Buccaneers, watching baseball on TV, camping, and old cars. Frankenmuth, Michigan will always hold a special place to her because of Bronner's Christmas Store and the Car Show held there every September.

Certain friends always make a huge impact on families and Marla wanted to mention the cherished friendships she held with the (late) Anna (Hamilton) and Dennis Hudelson and Family, Annie and Edsel Gregg and Family, and Karen Stollings. The laughs shared and conversations held over the years were many, as true friendship is key to a happy life.

Funeral Service 11:00 AM Saturday at the Pleasant View Missionary Church, 5231 Gettysburg-Pitsburg Road, Greenville with Scott Hobbs officiating. Interment Oakland Cemetery, Bradford. Visitation 5-8 PM Friday at the church.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.