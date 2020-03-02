BRADFORD — Marsha L. Henry, age 70, of Bradford, died Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Versailles Rehab & Healthcare Center where she had lived for the past 3 years.

She was born May 13, 1949 in Piqua to the late Elizabeth (Ward) Christian; a member of Webster Methodist Church; a graduate of Bradford High School, Class of 1967; attended Continental Beauty School & worked as a licensed managing beautician for 18 years; earned her Associate's Degree at Edison State; then worked in several jobs, including the activities coordinator at Gades in Greenville, with dementia patients at the Villa of Troy, at KinderCare of Troy & as a volunteer teacher's aide at Bradford Schools; active in the Farm Bureau where she was a trustee for 6 years & president of the women's group; active with the Senior Citizen's Club in Piqua; loved to travel, play cards, listen to music, eat at restaurants; & she loved animals, especially her beloved "Tar Baby".

Preceded in death by her mother; maternal grandparents who she was very close with, Roger & Mae Ward; & husband, John R. "Jack" Henry on September 6, 2019.

Marsha is survived by her sister-in-law, Pam Henry of Greenville; her husband, John's godchildren, Mark Henry of Versailles, Deb Harshbarger of Versailles & Sandy Schmidtmeyer of St. Henry; lifelong friends, Rita Crosby of Bradford & Tondia Ramariz of Piqua; & many other friends.

Funeral Service will be held Wednesday at 2pm at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Pastor Daryl Peeples officiating. Interment Harris Creek Cemetery. Visitation to be held at the funeral home Wednesday 12 noon until time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the or the .

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.