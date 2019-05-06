TIPP CITY — Martha I. "Peg" McDonald, age 94, born December 2, 1924 passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Hospice of Miami County, Troy, Ohio. Prior to hospice care, Peg live at Randall Residence Tipp City for 5 years and before that, another 5 years at hearth and Home of Vandalia. Both Peg and her husband Edward lived their entire lives in Tipp City. They married June 12, 1947 followed by a union that divinely endured for 64 years until Ed's passing in 2011. Peg was the youngest of 4 children of Cordella Hoover and Milton Barnhart. She is survived by a dear sister, Betty Eickhoff of Tipp City. Deceased are one sister, Jean Barnhart Murphy and one brother, Donald Barnhart.

Peg is survived by her 7 children; sons; Jim (Charlet Stiles), Bob (Linda), Tom (Jenny), Scott (LeAnn), and daughters; Chris (Tim) Furlong, Nancy (Tom) Ranft, Theresa (Dr. Bill) Minton. Also surviving are 16 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. All 7 children have especially fond memories of growing up under Mom's care while living across from the Park in Tipp City.

Upon graduation (Tippecanoe class of 1942) and then during World War II, she worked at Kilgore Flare then Aeroproducts/Vandalia where she and Ed got acquainted and began their spirited life together. Peg was clearly devoted to her children, her husband, family and Catholic religion. She was the heart of the family as she worked tirelessly sunup to sun down to keep her family on track and in the right direction. She was active in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Rosary Altar Society and the American Legion Auxiliary. After family, her second love was their vacation home on Indian Lake where Peg and Ed enjoyed fishing, boating and good times with friends for 40 years.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 10, from 2-6 p.m. at Frings and Bayliff funeral home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371 and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Funeral Services will be Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. as St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 753 S. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Memorial Fund at the St. John Church or Hospice of Miami County. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful care Mom received at Tipp City Randall Residence, Vandalia Hearth and Home and Hospice of Miami County. Finally, condolences may be sent to www.fringsandbayliff.com