TROY — Martha Jane "Marty" Zirkle, age 93, of Troy, OH passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at SpringMeade Health Center, Tipp City, OH.

She was born on April 24, 1927 in Miami County, OH to the late Edward E. and Mary Ellen (Estey) Gump.

She was married to her husband of 59 years: Howard R. "Bob" Zirkle and he preceded her in death on November 12, 2006.

Marty is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: David and Mary Zirkle; daughters and sons-in-law: Kathy and Ian Waterman and Janie and Cass Cullis all of Troy, OH; grandchildren: Adam Zirkle of Wapakoneta, OH; Heather (Partner, Cayla Favre) Zirkle of Cambridge, MA; Jill (Lloyd) Trader of Bentonville, AR; Michael (Molly) Suber of Troy, OH; Abigail (Thomas) Seymour of Bend, OR and Christopher (Mollie) Suber of Troy, OH and great grandchildren: Logan Etherington; Alexander, Andrew and Hailey Trader; Allie and Emma Suber; Quinn, Macie and Charlie Suber and Finley Seymour. In addition to her parents and her husband, Marty was preceded in death by son: Louis Edward "Eddie" Zirkle; brothers: Robert Gump and James Gump and sister: Mary Hyde.

Marty was a graduate of Lost Creek School and attended the Miami Valley Hospital School of Nursing. She was a retired LPN from Stouder Memorial Hospital. In her earlier years, she enjoyed activities with the Troy Boat Club. She also enjoyed camping, traveling, playing Euchre and especially spending time with her family.

Private family services will be held with interment to follow in Casstown Cemetery, Casstown, OH.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.