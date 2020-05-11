PIQUA — Martha Jean Johnson, age 97, of Piqua passed away at 2:45 AM on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Springmeade Health Care, Tipp City, OH.She was born in Piqua, OH on January 30, 1923 to the late Robert T. and Margaret (Musselman) Shanesy.In 1950 in Augusta, GA, she married. Ace E. Johnson. He preceded her in death in 1975.Martha is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law: Dorothy Wacker of Pekin, IL; Vicki and Ray Neal, Tuscan, AZ; and Mary Jo Johnson, Piqua; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandsons. She was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Frances and one brother, Robert Howard Shanesy.Martha graduated from Piqua Catholic High School in 1940 and attended Edison State College for two years and graduated at the age of 62.She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Piqua. Martha was the owner of the Citadel, a Catholic Religious Store in Piqua, Ohio.She worked as a secretary for Atlas Underwear Co, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Hobart MFG Co, and Upper Valley JVS.Our Mother and Grandmother was a very loving and caring woman. She touched each one of our lives and left a lasting fingerprint! She has taught and encouraged us to carry on the strong family values.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 16, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery, Troy, OH will Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt celebrant.Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH.Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sower.com.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from May 11 to May 12, 2020.