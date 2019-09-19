SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Martin Thomas "Butch" Foster, II aged 68 passed away on September 12, 2019 at 4:45 pm from a motorcycle accident in San Diego, California.

He was born December 15, 1950 in Sidney, Ohio the son of Martin Thomas and Betty Lou "Bynum" Foster.

Butch was married to Bennie Jean Verdugo on August 28, 1982 in San Diego, California and she survives. He is also survived by one daughter, Adella Nunez and her husband David Nunez, II and two grandsons Jesse Nunez and Juliano Nunez all of El Cajan, California. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Adella Murray and sisters Veronica "Roni" (Jack) Doseck of Tipp City, Ohio and Jodelle "Jody" (Doug) Cron of Fletcher, Ohio as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He will be missed by his beloved dog Peggy Sue.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents Betty (Bob) Carr and Martin Foster, twin sister Marlene "Red" (Vernon) Castle II, and father-in-law William Murray.

He was a proud U. S. Marine from 1969-1990 serving our country for 20 years.

He loved riding his motorcycle, collecting guns and coming home to Ohio each year for the Miami County Fair in August and visiting family and friends.

Butch loved being with his family and friends who will mourn his loss.

Butch requested that his body be cremated and a full military service will be held for him on October 3, 2019 at 10:30 am at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego,California.