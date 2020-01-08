LAURA — Marvin Lee Brumbaugh, age 82, of Laura, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was born December 11, 1937. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Dorothy (Mead) Brumbaugh; sons Dan (Joy) Brumbaugh, Jerry (Karen) Brumbaugh, and Rick Brumbaugh, one daughter Donna Pierce; sister Alice Middlestetter and brother Herb Brumbaugh; grandchildren Jaime (Aaron) Melton, Justin (Kara) Pierce, Lindsay (Michael) Pollard, Shelby Brumbaugh (Zachery Shields), Rick (Carrie) Evans and 12 great grandchildren who adored him. He is preceded in death by his parents Aubrey & Susan (Bashore) Brumbaugh; son-in-law Randy Pierce; sisters Shirley Wherley and Linda Sherick and brothers Ed and Calvin Brumbaugh. Marvin retired in 2000 after 44 years at Hobart Brothers. He was an active member of Center Friends Church as a trustee and clerk. He also loved camping, tinkering in the garage, NASCAR, Ohio State Buckeyes, and never knew a stranger. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Center Friends Church, 8550 W. St. Rt. 571, West Milton, OH 45383. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. The family will receive friends from 3-7 PM on Friday, January 10 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. Memorial contributions may be made to Center Friends Church. Online memories of Marvin may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.