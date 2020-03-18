TROY — Mary Ann Hackett, age 68, of Troy, OH passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at SpringMeade, Tipp City, OH.

She was born on March 19, 1951 in Detroit, MI to the late Walter A. and Rosalie (Rykala) Wyborski.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 48 years, Charles Hackett; son: Bryan(Meijun) Hackett of Denver, CO; granddaughter: Hope Victoria Hackettt; siblings: Russell (Diane) Wyborski of Cleveland, OH, Edward Wyborski of Cincinnati, OH and Carol (Gary) Wyborski Erickson of Sarasota, FL.

Mary Ann was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Tipp City. She was a volunteer for Dayton Children's fundraising events and Concord School reading program. She enjoyed gardening and reading.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Tipp City, OH. The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Valley Chapter, National MS Society, Fountain Pointe I, 4665 Cornell Road, Ste 170 Cincinnati, OH 45241. Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.

We would like to thank the staff of SpringMeade Health Care Center for the care and kindness given to Mary Ann.

Before attending, please visit www.bairdfuneralhome.com for any updates regarding limitations to services that may be put into place.