WEST MILTON — Mary Dietrich, 96, of West Milton, OH died peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Englewood, OH.

Viewing will be at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 5-8 PM. Funeral service will be held 10:30 AM on Friday, April 5 at Potsdam Church of the Brethren, 22 E. Cross St, Potsdam, OH 45361.