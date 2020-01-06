BRADFORD — Mary Elizabeth Spurgeon, age 70 of Bradford, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy surrounded by family and loved ones.

Mary was born in Piqua on March 15, 1949 to the (late) James Carter & Kathleen Elizabeth (Denny) Spurgeon; a graduate of Piqua High School, Class of 1968; retired with 40+ years of service with Emerson Climate Technologies, Sidney; a member of AMVETS Post #66, Covington; enjoyed mushroom hunting, fishing, camping, playing bingo, family gatherings and loved to cook and was "always trying to feed someone."

Preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50 years, Floyd Allen Spurgeon who died December 30, 2019; and brother, James Denny Ostendorf.

Mary is survived by her three children, Kathleen & Glenn Wheat of Piqua, Jason & Melissa Spurgeon of Bradford, Casey & Danielle Spurgeon of Bradford; seven grandchildren, Brittany & Austin Palmer, Cody Allen Wheat, Colton Allen Spurgeon, Fenix Carter Spurgeon, Hurley James Spurgeon, Boston Ray Spurgeon, & Lincoln Allen Spurgeon; three great-grandchildren, Audrey, Owen, & Caroline Palmer; two sisters and brother-in-law, Pamela Ann & Howard Lambert of Piqua, Diann Bricker of Piqua; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Celebration of Life and Gathering of Family and Friends, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford and will be 1:00 – 4:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bradford Fire and Rescue Department.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.