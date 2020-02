BROOKVILLE — Mary Ellen Yates, 82, of Brookville, formerly of Union, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at Brookhaven Nursing Home.

The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St., West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Minnich Cemetery, Union.