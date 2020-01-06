TROY — Mary Kathryn Deem 81, of Troy Ohio passed away on January 3 at Story Point, Troy.

Mary was born in Reedsburg, WI on January 24, 1938 to George and Olive Piper. She married Robert Deem on October 24, 1959 and they shared 60 years together.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Deem; two brothers George Piper (Waterford, WI), Thomas Piper (Idaho falls, ID); three sisters Carol Kenton (Ames, IA), Polly Hendel (Portland, OR) and Joyce Piper (Duluth, MN); three daughters Kathryn (Gregory) Taylor, Carol (Marc) Pinard, Caren (Jordan) Brock; nine grandchildren, four grandchildren in-law, and 2 great grandchildren.

Mary was a graduate of the University of Illinois and Wright State University. She taught in Troy Public Schools for 29 years; initially as a first grade teacher at Concord Elementary and later as the gifted coordinator for the district. She was an advocate for gifted education partnering with Ohio Association for Gifted Children and she enjoyed supporting her teams of students through Destination Imagination and Future Problem Solving projects.

During retirement she enjoyed spending time with family and friends at their cottage on Mackinac Island, gardening, and church activities.

Mary was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church in Troy where she was a deacon and Troy Noon Optimists. Visitation will be held on January 8 from 3:30-5:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church (110 West Franklin St. Troy, Ohio) with a memorial service immediately following at 5:00.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making memorial contributions to or the .

