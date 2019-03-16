DAYTON — Mary L. (Seldon) Paschal, age 77, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, March 12, at Ohio Hospice of Dayton.

She was born April 13, 1941, in Ellerslie, Georgia, to William D. and Alberta (Jones) Seldon.

She married Fred D. Paschal Sr. on Feb. 21, 1959; he preceded her in death Aug. 26, 1997.

A graduate of Dunbar High School, Mary was a bus driver for St. John Transportation and Montgomery County Department of MRDD for many years and was a faithful member of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. She loved fishing, crocheting, gardening, reading and word search puzzles.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary is preceded in death by a brother, Dennis L. Seldon.

She is survived by three children: Fred Jr. (Robin), Phillip and Belinda; five grandchildren: Solomon, Fred Tyler and Jordon (Ashlee), and Breland and Breauna (mother, Verna); three great-grandsons: Kayden, Jordon Jr. and Jionni; two brothers Levi and Walter Seldon; special friends Sherry Seay, Mildred Turner, Lillian Fields and Izetta Williams; a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton. followed by funeral services at 11 a.m., with Dr. Phillip L. Paschal officiating. Interment will be in West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Services are entrusted to H.H. Roberts Mortuary Inc. of Dayton.

The family would like to thank the staff of Ohio Hospice for providing comfort and love during Mary's final days, with special thanks to Harrie and Shatora.