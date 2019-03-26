TROY — Mary Lee McNerney, age 96, of Troy, formerly of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Randall Residence in Tipp City.

She was born on December 23, 1922 in Parkersburg, WV to the late Allie Franklin and Marie (Doak) Grimm.

Mary Lee is survived by two children: Edward (Linda) McNerney of Ft. Mohave, AZ and Dr. James (Faye) McNerney of Troy, OH; one brother: Russell (Anita) Grimm of Medford, OR; grandchildren: Genny McMann, Michael McNerney, Katie (Matt) Ernst, Karen (Isaac) Del Rio and Megan McNerney; and great grandchildren: Grace and Lily McMann, Allison and Emma McNerney, Aubrey and Eli Ernst and Makeyla and Emma Del Rio. In addition to her parents, Mary Lee was preceded in death by her husbands: Carroll McNerney in 1976 and Jack Hattman in 1998; and siblings: Allie Franklin Grimm, Jr., Margaret Starling and James Dwight Grimm.

Mary Lee was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and Mountain State Business College.

She proudly served her country as a member of the US Navy from 1943-1945.

Mary Lee was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Parkersburg, WV. She retired from WV Department of Highways and had formerly worked for Wood County Assessor's Office. Mary Lee was an avid walker and enjoyed golfing and traveling with her husband, Jack. She was a caregiver to many family members.

Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Lambert and Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike Street, Parkersburg, WV. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg, WV with military honors at the cemetery. Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice of charity.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.