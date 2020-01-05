PIQUA — Mary Lou Havenar, 87, of Piqua, passed away at 7:18 p.m., on Friday January 3, 2020 at StoryPoint of Troy.

Mary Lou was born October 6, 1932 in St. Mary's to the late Lawrence and Bonnie (Shimp) Bockrath.

She married Louis W. Havenar Jr. January 15th, 1949 in Covington, Kentucky, and they shared a life and love that spanned over 70 years together.

Mary Lou is survived by a family that she loved deeply. Husband, Lou; three daughters, Marsha (Thom) Baker, Judy King, Beverly (Rick) Snyder all of Piqua; one son Mike (Tammie) Havenar of Piqua; eleven grandchildren, Heather Larger, Adam (Molli) Baker, Matthew (Kari) Baker, Karma (Shad) Wion, Kalin King, Nick (Amy) Snyder, Andrew (Kendra) Snyder, Ashley (Raymond) Anthony, Zach (Janell) Havenar, Abby (Jarrod) Howell, Ryan (Hannah) Havenar; twenty three great-grandchildren; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Jack (Joan) Havenar, Bill (Suzanne) Havenar, Rich (Peg) Havenar; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mary Lou was preceded in death by one brother and sister-in-law, Lawrence and Linda Bockrath; and one brother-in-law and sister-in-law Rosie and Henry Grise.

Mary Lou had a long career working alongside her husband Lou owning and operating Havenar Auction Service in Miami County. During her many years with the auction business Mary Lou packed and wrote more auctions than can be counted.

Mary Lou was an active member of the Piqua community through serving Meals on Wheels, as a member of the 4th of July Committee, as well as volunteering for 31 years at the Piqua Heritage Festival with many of those years as an apple butter demonstrator.

In addition to serving her community Mary Lou was passionate about serving in the local church through many boards and committees as well as teaching Sunday School for over 50 years at the Madison Avenue Church of God in Piqua.

In addition to community and church service May Lou enjoyed gardening along with watching and feeding the birds, but it is the love of her family and spending time together through many trips to Brown County, swims in the pool, late night bonfires, and Labor Day weekends together that will be remembered and missed most of all.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Madison Avenue Church of God with Rev. Scott Stremmel and Larry Butt officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Madison Avenue Church of God, 922 Madison Ave., Piqua, OH 45356 or Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

