GREENVILLE — Mary Louise Hamilton, 91, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at the Brethren Retirement Community. She was born to the late Izora (Bashore) and Louis Strobel, Sr. of Gettysburg, Ohio in March 1929. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Eldean Lee Hamilton; sister Florence Beaver, brothers: Louis (Hank) Strobel, Jr., Luther Strobel, and daughter Anna Louise Hudelson. Mary Louise graduated valedictorian from Gettysburg High School in 1947. She retired from the US Postal Service in 1992. She was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Greenville and resided at the Brethren Retirement Community since 2016. She is survived by her brother Carl R. Strobel, sister-in-law Judy Strobel, son Duane Hamilton along with his wife Deborah, son-in-law Dennis Hudelson; six grandchildren: Angie Haning, Melissa (Nathan) Walters, Andrew (Jessica) Hamilton, Austin (Emily) Hamilton, Bryce Hamilton and Claire Hamilton. She also leaves 6 great grandchildren and 10 nieces and nephews. Mary Louise suffered from Alzheimer's disease, but remained active until April when she suffered a fall and broken hip. Due to COVID 19, there will be no visitation or funeral service. She will be buried in the Miami Memorial Gardens Covington, Ohio and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions are made to the Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley (or online at alz.org), State of the Heart Hospice, Brethren Retirement Community or St. John's Lutheran Church. Funeral arrangements by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville, Ohio. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from May 28 to May 29, 2020.