PIQUA — Mary M. Latham, 99, of Piqua, passed away at 4:57 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Brookdale of Piqua.

She was born August 24, 1920 in Middletown to the late August and Emma F. (Inderriden) Schaferling.

She married Harold R. Latham May 24, 1941 in Piqua, he preceded her in death January 12, 1999.

Survivors includes a daughter, Carolyn (Ole) Anderson of Piqua; two sons, Douglas L. (Dolores) Latham, Dennis R. (Rebecca) Latham all of Piqua; nine grandchildren, Brenda (Rocky O'Neill) Robrock, Scott (Christine) Latham, Brian (Lisa) Latham, Craig (Danielle) Latham, Kelli (Steve) Bowman, Kurt (Sharyn) Anderson, Kari (Brian) Stewart, Julie (Mark) Wintrow, Mark (Holly) Latham; twenty seven great grandchildren, Kyle Robrock, Alec Robrock, Craig Robrock, Tyler (Charmain) Latham, Carrie (Alan Yount) Latham, Tate Latham, Megan Latham, Connor Latham, Aidan Latham, Mason Latham, Ava Latham, Holly Latham, Kelsi (Garrett) Heinold, Nicholas Bowman, Nate Bowman, Nolan Bowman, Noah Bowman, Eryk Smith, Kurtis Anderson, Kyle Anderson, Conner Stewart, Kate Stewart, Kara Stewart, Mathew (Chelsea) Wintrow, Michael (Tasha) Wintrow, Devinne Latham, Gavin Latham; four great great grandchildren, Cyrus, Leia, Kaleb, Madyson; and a sister, Jean Anderson of Piqua. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Nicholas Latham and a great grandson, Damion Latham, and four siblings, Paul (Ethel) Schaferling, Helen (John) Minch, Martha (Norman "Duke") Koon, Jack (Lelia) Schaferling.

Mrs. Latham was a wonderful homemaker, wife, mother and Nana to her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She loved her family who adored her as well. She had worked at Dayton Envelope Box Factory and Atlas Underwear Company prior to her marriage.

She will be remembered for her faith, kindness to others and friendship to many. She was a devout member of St. Boniface Catholic Church.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at St. Boniface Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt as the Celebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in her name to St. Boniface Catholic Church, 310 S. Downing St., Piqua, OH 45356.

