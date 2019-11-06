WAYNESVILLE — Mary Malissa Matthews, age 49, of Waynesville, passed away on November 1, 2019 at her home. She was born in Troy on June 11, 1970.

She is survived by her parents: Charles and Hazel (Smith) Begovich; husband: Dale Mark Matthews; and children: Brandon (Bethany) Evans and Brooke (Tom) Francis.

Mary was a 1988 graduate of Troy High School. She was employed by The Hometown Market Place in Waynesville.

Services will be at 2PM on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Baird Funeral. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Troy. The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 PM prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.