LAKESIDE — Mary Margaret Gladman, 95, of Lakeside, Ohio and formerly of Troy, Ohio passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Otterbein North Shore Senior Life Community in Lakeside, Ohio.

She was born on October 9, 1924 in Troy, Ohio, the daughter of the late Thomas and Ethel (Long) DeWeese.

On June 6, 1945 she married Eugene Leroy Marr and he preceded her in death on February 5, 1973. On January 21, 1986 she married Robert Paul Gladman and he survives.

Mary was the clerk/treasurer for the Troy School System in Troy, Ohio for many years until her retirement, where she actively served on the school board.

She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Troy, Ohio, where she played the piano and organ for church services every week.

Due to her love of music, she taught private piano and organ lessons to anyone interested in learning how to play. She also volunteered her time and played music at the nursing homes for the residents. She also enjoyed painting and photography.

Survivors include her son, Shannon (Sue) Marr, Port Clinton, Ohio; step-children, Brigadier General Retired SCNC Eric (Amy) Gladman, Georgia, Karyn (Frank) Tabone, South Carolina, and Amy Ruth (Frank) Williams, South Carolina; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Russ Corron; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, daughter, Katherine Sue Corron, brothers, Joseph DeWeese, Vernon DeWeese, George DeWeese, and infant brother, Lawrence DeWeese.

Per Mary's wishes, cremation has taken place. Graveside services will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 10:30 am at Troy Riverside Cemetery in Troy, Ohio with Pastor Jeff Rollison officiating. Please observe social distancing.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene, 1200 Barnhart Road, Troy, Ohio 45373.

The Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton, Ohio 43452 is assisting the family with arrangements.