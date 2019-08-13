TIPP CITY — Mary Lucile Martin, 91, from Tipp City, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at 12:49 a.m. at Hospice of Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, Ohio. She had been ill for a few weeks.

Mary was born July 25, 1928, to LeRoy and Eliza Jennie (Allen) Martin. On Jan. 1, 1950, she married William Dennis Mills, former husband and business partner of Mills Inc., who preceded her in death on Feb. 25, 2002. During his four-year illness, she was his constant caregiver and healthcare advocate.

Surviving Mary is her only child, a son, Dr. Eric (Rick) Martin Mills and his wife, Georgeann Richardson Mills. Mary is also survived by two granddaughters, Bonnie Elizabeth Mills and Rebecca Marie Mills, along with her daughter, Makayla Joy Mills. Mary is also survived by her only living sibling, Carol Sue (Martin) Pellman, of Ohio Living Dorothy Love in Sidney. Dr. Mills and his family reside in Iowa.

Preceding Mary in death were her sisters, Bernice Martin Wiley, Virginia Martin Verdier, B. Maxine Martin Pence and Marjorie Martin Ebberts, and brothers Kenneth Martin, Francis Martin and Virgil Martin.

Mary was assistant manager of Citizens Bank before joining her husband while he was stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California. When she returned to Ohio, she was office support for the Smalley Company that participated in the construction of Interstate 75 through Dayton and Tipp City. Afterwards she worked at Mack Truck in Dayton followed by 20 years as treasurer of Kastle Electric in downtown Dayton. She also worked for Mike Turner at his Dayton Law office prior to him becoming mayor. She was a working partner in Mills Inc., and worked for several law offices in the Miami Valley.

For several years, Mary enjoyed competitive ballroom dance and taught dancing with the Arthur Murray Studio in Dayton, Ohio. She had an avid interest in quilting, and as an art enthusiast, she was a life-long member of the Dayton Art Institute. She also studied real estate and accounting and was a strong active Republican Patriot.

Of special note is the love and dedication of Doug and HR Pence, and DeeDee Smith who served her faithfully as though they were her children.

The family asks you to join them in a celebration of life service, on Aug. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371. The family will receive visitors from 4 to 6 p.m. At 6 p.m. acelebration of life service will be conducted, during which visitors may share memories and meaningful stories of their experiences with her.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Shriners Hospital or The s Project.

Mary's remains will be buried next to Bill Mills at the Houston Cemetery during a private family service.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com