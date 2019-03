LUDLOW FALLS — Mary Rachel Deane, age 28, of Ludlow Falls, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Kettering Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Lawrenceville Church of God, 3131 Fox Hollow Road, Springfield, OH 45302. Burial will follow in Lawrenceville Cemetery, Springfield. The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March, 6 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St., West Milton.