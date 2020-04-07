Mary Ruth Robinette

Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St.
Troy, OH
45373
(937)-339-2602
TROY — Mary Ruth Robinette, age 81, of Troy, OH passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at .

She was born May 10, 1938 in Xenia, OH to the late Daniel and Fern (Johnson) Hayslip.

Mary is survived by her daughters: Ardena (Joseph) Macy of Troy and Tina Robinette of Xenia; sisters: Dana Hayslip of Jamestown, Connie Mickel of Xenia, Goldie Jacobs of Golden, CO, and Sheila Earley of SC; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

A private interment will take place in Riverside Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420.

Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.