PIQUA — MaryBeth Robinson, age 73, of Piqua, formerly of Casstown, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Troy on August 20, 1946 to the late William Wallace and Verla M. (Stambush) Whitcomb.

MaryBeth is survived by one daughter: BethAnn Anway (Ron Wilson) of Piqua; one son: David (Mendi) Carroll of St. Paris; four grandchildren: Ryan Carroll, Zachary Carroll, Darren Carroll and Ava Carroll; and three great grandchildren: Brooklyn Carroll, Astaria Carroll and Kaeleigh Carroll. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers: Don Whitcomb and David Whitcomb; sister: Nancy Whitcomb; and grandson: Kyle Anway.

MaryBeth was a 1964 graduate of Troy High School.

She was a seamstress for many years, before returning to school and becoming a nurse, where she worked at Piqua Manor.

MaryBeth loved the outdoors, flowers, gardening, water and sun.

Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Casstown Cemetery in Casstown.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH.

