TROY — Matthew R. Stone, age 53, of Troy, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at his residence. He was born on Nov. 30, 1965 in Troy, Ohio to the late Richard and Shirley (Ashman) Stone.

Matt is survived by 2 uncles and numerous cousins.

In addition to his parents, Matt was preceded in death by grandparents: Bob and Betty Ashman, and Nelson and Lucille Stone; and a brother: Mark Stone.

Matt graduated from Defiance College. He worked as a security guard at Clopay. He was a member of the 1st United Church of Christ.

Graveside services will be at Casstown Cemetery on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Lauren Allen officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Church of Christ, 120 South Market Street, Troy, OH 45373.