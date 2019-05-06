PIQUA — Max L. Cummings, age 81, of Piqua, Ohio passed away on May 3, 2019.

He is a U.S. Marine veteran. He is survived by his wife Joyce; children: Russell Cummings of Tennessee; Sandy Jo (David) Heller of Florida; Kenneth (Tamara) Kessler of Ohio; Jerry (Sara) Kessler of Ohio; grandchildren: Amanda and Nicole Kessler, Andrew and Adrienne Kessler, Alina (Gregg) Nimmo and Misty Dixon; brothers: Howard (Sarah Lou) Cummings of Tennessee; Larry (Nola) Cummings of Tennessee; Kyle (Judy) Cummings of Tennessee, and one sister Hilda (Charles) Presley of Tennessee. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Chester Cummings, and grandchildren Ashley Heller and Casey Cummings. Max worked for many years as a commercial artist and teacher and taught art classes for many years in Piqua.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 2 p.m. at Union Baptist Church 1833 E. Peterson Road, Troy, Ohio 45373 with Pastor Dale Adkins presiding. There will be visitation from noon to 2 p.m. The burial will follow in the Miami Memorial Park, Covington, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to The Gideons International and Union Baptist church. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com