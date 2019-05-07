TROY — Maxine M. (Hufford) Fausey, age 71, of Troy, Ohio passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at . She was born on December 22, 1947 in Troy to the late Ralph E. and Norma Virginia (Wright) Hufford.

Maxine is survived by her husband of 45 years: William F. Fausey; son: Tyler (Candace) Fausey of Germantown; daughter: Torre (Christopher) Hild of Pleasant Hill; grandchildren: Alexander, Emilia, Haylee, Lydia and Haven; sister: Marilyn (Richard) Wallen of Alpena, MI; and niece and nephew: Farah and Ben Wallen.

Maxine was a 1966 graduate of Troy High School and a Clark County Technical School Mercy Hospital Nursing Program graduate. She was formerly employed at Kettering Medical Center. She was a 10 year member of 4-H and an advisor for 45 years. In 4-H, she volunteered for the and volunteered at the Art Hall. She also was a Red Cross volunteer, a Girl Scout advisor, and taught nursery school for many years where she touched the lives of many young Christians.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy, Ohio with Michael Hild officiating. Interment will follow in Casstown Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.