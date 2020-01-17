Maxine R. Sanders

BRADFORD — Maxine R. Sanders, age 93 of Bradford, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at her home.

Maxine was born in Darke County on May 17, 1926 to the (late) Cletus & Curreta (Pepple) Subler; attended Ansonia Schools; had previously worked at Poultry Producers, Versailles and cooked for over 25 years at the Shingle Shack, Montezuma; a past member of the Eastern Stars; a member of the Covington Eagles Aerie #3998; member of the AMVETS Post #66, Covington; in her earlier years she enjoyed crocheting; she also enjoyed playing card; but she "loved to party!"

Preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Gary Smith; son-in-law, Dean Shafer; three sisters, Wanda Wilson, Phyllis Beam, Doris Moorman-Trick; and brother, Gene Subler.

Maxine is survived by her husband of 77 years, John R. Sanders; five children, Gloria Shafer, Joyce & Darrell Marshall, Annie & Edsel Gregg, Georgia & John Hartzell, Rick & Connie Sanders, all of Bradford; grandchildren, Mindy & Tom Storrie, Ron & Angie Shafer, John & Jeanette Marshall, Julie & Bill Covault, Shelly & Clint Gasson, Kelly & Nick Hansen, Jim Smith, Brenda & Kent Canan, Randy Hartzell, Bob & Charlene Hartzell, Rick & Joann Sanders, Russ & Aleisha Sanders, Jennifer & Aaron Flora; 29 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Max & Linda Subler of Ansonia; sister, Sharon Black of Greenville; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service 11:00 AM Monday at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Pastor Daryl Peeples officiating. Interment Harris Creek Cemetery, Bradford. Visitation 2-5 PM Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice, Greenville. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.
