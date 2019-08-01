TROY — Melissa A. (Myers) Long, age 76, of Troy, OH passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Kindred Hospital in Dayton.

She was born on August 5, 1942 to the late George and Peggy (Donovan) Myers.

Melissa is survived by her daughter: Amy (Don) LeVan; beloved grandchildren Ryan and Emma, all of Troy; sister: Cathie Murray; and niece and nephews: Colleen (Greg) Klimczak; Sean (Stephanie) Murray, and Patrick Murray.

Melissa graduated from Troy High School and Community School of Nursing in Springfield. She was proud to be a Registered Nurse at Stouder Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center for over 30 years, working in the ER and Utilization Review. After her retirement, she volunteered for Ohio's Hospice of Miami County for the past 10 years.

The family will receive friends at Baird Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 11AM – 12PM. Graveside services and interment will be held at Casstown Cemetery at 12:30 PM on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made in Melissa's name to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com