ST. PARIS — Melvin "Buck" Bair age 94, of Saint Paris, OH passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in his son's residence.

Born on June 26, 1925 in Miami County, Buck was a son of the late Lawrence H. and Anna (Hirsch) Bair.

He married Peggy Jean Jacobs on November 26, 1947 and she preceded him in death on January 2, 2001.

Together they raised four children: Tom (Glenna Bryant) Bair of Wilmington, Dan (Kathy) Bair, Randy (Debbie) Bair and Diana Beasley all of St. Paris. Buck is also survived by ten grandchildren; Brad Bair, Derek (Lindsay) Bair, Allison Bair, Jennifer (Nathan) Lucas, Kellie (Mike) Nuzum, Joe (Danielle) Bair, Carrie (Chad) Thompson, Amy (Ed) Davis, James Beasley, Daniel (Sadie) Beasley and seventeen great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a great grandson, Everett Beasley, five siblings; David, Charles, Paul Bair and Norma Philpot and infant sister Delight Bair.

Buck was a 1944 graduate of Staunton School.

He was a lifelong farmer and also worked for Roy L Liskey Farm Equipment, Troy, and New Carlisle Tractor.

He bowled, pitched horseshoes and loved to dance.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, 216 S. Springfield Street, Saint Paris, Ohio with Pastor Jason Egbert of the Lostcreek United Church of Christ, Casstown presiding. Burial will follow in Upper Honey Creek Cemetery, St. Paris. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Christiansburg Fire & EMS, P.O. Box 300, Christiansburg, Ohio or , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45420.

Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.