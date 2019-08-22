COVINGTON z— Melvin L. Fisher, 88, of Covington, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit.

He was born September 2, 1930, in Covington, to the late Lester Rudolph and Elsie Mae (Mohler) Fisher.

He married Virginia M. (Hopkins) Fisher; she survives.

He is also survived by seven children and their spouses, Sheryl Klepinger of Huber Heights, Gail & Rod Long, Doug & Carol Fisher, Susan Adkins, all of Covington, David & Karen Fisher of Hughson, Calif., Keith & Yvonne Fisher of Pleasant Hill, and Roland Fisher of Covington; two sisters, Pauline & Alva Landes of Covington and Lois Garber of Eaton; 33 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Joel & Phyllis Boone, Barbara & Roy Magee, Marilyn & Eldon Ladd, and Betty Hopkins.

He was preceded in death by a son, Wayne Fisher; a son-in-law, Roger Adkins; a grandson; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Eileen Boone; and in-laws Paul Garber, Marshall & Betty Hopkins, Dennis Hopkins, and Wayne & Donna Renicker.

Melvin was a self-employed dairy farmer for many years. He was a member of the Old German Baptist Brethren Church, Covington District.

He enjoyed fishing, gardening, farming, and visiting with people. Mel also had an appreciation for animals and nature, and enjoyed watching his purple martins and tending his apple orchard.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, August 26, at the Old German Baptist Brethren Church, 6360 Farrington Rd., Covington. Burial will follow in Sugar Grove Cemetery. Friends may call from 2-5 & 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County. Arrangements are in care of Moore Funeral Home, Covington.

