DELTA, Ohio — Metha Arlene Schmitz, age 90, of Delta, passed away on March 8, 2019 at Randall Residence of Tipp City, OH, after a long illness. She was born in Lyons, OH, on Sept. 29, 1928, to the late Clyde Burroughs and Bessie (Ferguson) Burroughs.

Metha graduated from Lyons High School and later married Harold Schmitz on Nov. 8, 1947, and together they spent their life on the farm.

She is survived by their three children, Kathleen (James) Shock of Centerville, OH, Michael (Peggy) Schmitz of Wooster and Jonathan (Shannon) Schmitz of Troy, OH; six grandchildren, Nathan (Samantha) Shock, Matthew (Ashleigh) Shock, Joie (Chris Wartmann), Stephen, Taylor and Lauren Schmitz; three great-grandchildren, Kaden and Kohen Shock and Evan Schmitz Wartmann; sister, Ella Jean (Richard) Peebles of Lyons.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her infant brother, Marlin Burroughs.

As a member of Our Lady of Fatima in Lyons and later St. Caspar Catholic Church, she touched many lives with her gift of music. Metha served as an organist at both churches for many years, played and sang regularly at Sunday Mass as well as numerous weddings and funerals.

Metha and Harold enjoyed traveling and had the opportunity to visit many places around the world. Frequently, their travels included the companionship of close friends which created great memories. Later, they enjoyed winters in the warmth of Sun City Center, Florida, where more friends and memories were made.

Friends may visit from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. A Funeral Mass for Metha will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, OH 43567. Fr. Stan Tabor will be officiating.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Miami County, 550 Summit Ave. Ste. 101, Troy, OH 45373, Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research, 12 W. 46th St., New York, NY 10036 or St. Caspar Catholic Church in Metha's memory.

