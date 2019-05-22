SAINT PARIS — Michael Allan Varvel, 65 of St. Paris, Ohio, passed away on Sunday May 19, 2019 at 6:20 p.m. at University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington, Kentucky. He was born January 17, 1954 in Dayton, Ohio the son of the late Raymond & Mary Alice (Beedy) Varvel. He retired as a machinist.

He was a member of the Knights of Pithius in St. Paris and The Moose Lodge in Urbana.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister: Mary Frances Norris.

He is survived by his wife: Jamie (Siler) Foulks of St. Paris, Ohio; step children & spouses: Ronald & Theresa Foulks, David & Tammy Foulks, Jason & Amy Foulks, Jeremy & Jackie Foulks; step grandchildren: Nicholas, Rachel, Taylor, David, Randy, Michael, Alex, Haley, Kyle; brothers: Russell Varvel or Piqua, Lester Varvel of Piqua, John Varvel of Greenville; nephews & nieces: Yancy Varvel of Sidney, Jeremy Varvel of Paris, Kentucky, Evan Varvel of Wapakoneta, Taylor Sturgell of Indian Lake, Ryan Varvel of Paris, Kentucky, Layla Varvel of Paris, Kentucky, Noah Varvel of Paris, Kentucky, Connor Varvel of Paris, Kentucky.

A service will be held on Saturday May 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio with Pastor Randy Clark officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to services on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family to help offset expenses.

Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com