TROY — Michael Anthony Higgins, age 71, of Troy passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at VA Medical Center Hospice in Dayton.

He was born on August 23, 1948 in Dayton to the late John Michael and Clare Barbara (Howard) Higgins.

Michael is survived by his wife of 49 years: Joan (Shipp) Higgins; two children: Jenny (James) Brueckman, Jr. of Troy and Mark (Cathy Jo) Higgins of Ludlow Falls; three brothers: James (Sheri Colby) Higgins, Jerry (Phyl) Higgins, both of Troy, and Fred (Irene) Higgins of FL; one sister: Kathy Laughman of Pleasant Hill; three grandchildren: Marshall Brueckman, Alannah Brueckman and Skye Fields; and sister-in-law: Judy Higgins of Troy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother: Donald Higgins and brother-in-law: Paul Laughman.

Michael was a 1968 graduate of Troy High School. He also graduated from Hobart Institute of Welding Technology.

Michael proudly served his country as a member of the US Army during the Vietnam War from 1969-1971, 1st of the 12th CAV.

He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 5436, AmVets of Streator, IL and Howard Co. Veterans Organization.

Michael worked at Hobart for 46 years as a Welding Instructor.

Private graveside services will be held at the Dayton National Cemetery with military honors at the convenience of the family. Friends may call from 2:00 – 5:00 PM on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.