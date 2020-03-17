SIDNEY — Michael G. Sherman, 65 of Sidney, passed away March 12, 2020.

He was born October 16, 1954 in Piqua to the late George H. and Helen (Condon) Sherman.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, brother James Sherman and nephew Steven Higgins. Michael is survived by his sister Karen Vasquez of Celina, brother Paul (Gayle) Sherman of Piqua.

Mike retired due to illness from a long career as a maintenance mechanic.

He will be greatly missed and remembered many for his gift of gab, intelligence, smile and free spirit.

He was a 1973 graduate of Piqua High School and had attended Edison State Community College.

Private graveside interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contribution in memory of Michael may be made to: American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org).

Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton.

Messages of sympathy and support to his family may be made at: www.newcomerdayton.com.