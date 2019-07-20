VANDALIA — Michael P. Kovacs, age 68, of Vandalia, Ohio passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday July 17th, 2019 after an extended illness.

Born September 29th, 1950 to parents, John Kovacs and Doris Puckett, both preceded him in death.

His brother, Patrick Kovacs, and family dog, Ginger, also preceded him in death.

He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Marla (West) Kovacs; his daughter Nicki (Brian) Henderson of Union Ohio; his sons, Shawn (Jillian) Kovacs, Jeremy Kovacs, Brent Kovacs; and Brent's service dog Lavender, all of Vandalia Ohio.

He also is survived by his grandchildren, Taylor (Sean) Frost, Billy Henderson, Nickolas Henderson, Amelia Kovacs, and Keir Kovacs; his brothers, Mark (Sara) Kovacs, Ernie (Vicki) Kovacs and sister Francine Pettay; aunts, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Mike graduated from Colonial White High School and was a proud Vietnam Veteran. He was formally employed at Hobart Corporation and Panasonic in Troy Ohio, as an engineering technician.

He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 9582 in Vandalia, Ohio. Mike dearly loved his family and was very proud of each and every one of them. He was an avid music fan, especially of The Beatles and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11:00am at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, Ohio. Pastor Mike Berry officiating. Burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City. Visitation 5:00-8:00 pm Monday, July 22, 2019 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home.

Contributions may be made in loving memory of Michael to Canine Assistants, 3160 Francis Road, Milton, GA 30004, or canineassistants.org.

