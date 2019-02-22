WEST CHESTER — Mildred A. Plank, age 100 of West Chester, OH, formerly of Piqua and Tipp City, OH passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019.

Born October 10, 1918 in Tippecanoe City, OH to Clinton and Bessie {Kessler} Sherman.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Donald W. Plank, brother, Harry Sherman and sister, Helen Davidson and son in-law, Michael Hanigosky.

Mildred is survived by her children, Dennis (Jane) Plank, Hudson, OH, Karen Hanigosky, Fairfield, OH, Kevin (Janet) Plank, West Chester, OH, grandchildren, Kristopher (Amy) Hanigosky, Winter Garden, FL, Kyle (Hallie) Hanigosky, Grove City, OH, Kimberly (Justin) Feldkamp, Toledo, OH and 9 great grandchildren.

Mildred enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles and all kinds of sweets. She was a former member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 586, Tipp City. Mildred was a huge sports fan and loved animals.

Visitation 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM Monday, February 25, 2019 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH 45371. Funeral service will follow at 11:30 AM at the funeral home.

Donations may be made in loving memory of Mildred to the .

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com