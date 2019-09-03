Mildred Wanetta Wissinger

Obituary
WEST MILTON — Mildred Wanetta Wissinger age 99, of West Milton and formerly of Greenville passed away at 5:00 AM on Friday, August 30, 2019, at her residence.

Wanetta was born September 9, 1919, in Picher, Oklahoma, to the late Clisba & Marguerita (Broughman) Wood.

In addition to her parents, Wanetta was also preceded in death by her husband, Vance James Wissinger; brother, John Robert Wood; and sisters, Nadine Hayes, Mary Gasper, Cora May Ward and Avo Sleppy.

Wanetta is survived by her son, Vance James Wissinger Jr. of West Milton; sister, Edith Cook of Greenville; half sister, Gail Fair of Muncie, Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Wanetta was a 1939 graduate of Greenville High School. She was a homemaker. Wanetta was an avid bowler.

A celebration of Wanetta's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Ft. Jefferson. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to your local Life Squad.

Published in Piqua Daily Call from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
