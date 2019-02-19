LIMA — Nancy Cassady (Keiffer) died peacefully surrounded by family on Feb. 18, 2019, at 3:23 a.m. at Lima Manor in Lima Ohio. She was 62 years old.

Nancy is survived by her children: Doug Prowant, Heather Castle (Thayer), Bobby Stevenson, Amber Henninger (Stevenson), and Jennifer Literal (Stevenson); grandchildren: Casey Livesay, Felicia and Maximiliano Prowant, Corey Thayer, Ethan Castle, Greyson, Brantley and Quinn Stevenson, Michael and Brandon Henninger, Audrey Bess, Star Cooper and Mikel Bridges; great-grandchildren: Nyla Thayer and Jaidyn Lear; and her brother Cyril Keiffer.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Cyril and Dorothy Keiffer (Windle) and stepfather George Summa; and her daughter Danielle Prowant.

Nancy was born on Oct. 20, 1956, in Lima, Ohio, to Cyril and Dorothy Keiffer. Nancy spent the majority of her career working at General Dynamics Tank Plant in Lima, Ohio.

Nancy loved riding her Harley and was a proud member of Women in the Wind. Upon moving to Toledo, Nancy became a member of the Toledo Boiler Makers Union Local 85. Her life shined bright until the very end.

The family will be holding a private celebration of Nancy's life.