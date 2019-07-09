Nancy E. Lammers (1937 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy E. Lammers.
Service Information
Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St.
Troy, OH
45373
(937)-339-2602
Obituary
Send Flowers

TROY — Nancy E. Lammers, age 82, of Troy, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Stillwater Skilled Nursing & Rehab Center, Covington, Ohio.

She was born on January 1, 1937 in Troy, OH to the late Leon and Violet (Berry) Hales.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 58 years: Charles F. Lammers; daughter: Robin Jean Taylor; and granddaughter: Michelle Boles.

Nancy was a graduate of Troy High School, Class of 1954 and attended Miami Jacobs Business College. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Tipp City. Nancy worked over 25 years at Wright Patterson, and 17 years at Tipp City Schools.

Interment will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Troy.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from July 9 to July 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.