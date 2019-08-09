PIQUA — Nancy J. Haney, 76, of Piqua, passed away at 3:41 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center. She was born April 29, 1943 in Piqua to the late Cletus D. and Wilma J. (Link) Harrod. She married John W. Haney on February 1, 1963 in Piqua, and he survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, April (Pat) Toopes and Amy (Robb) Honeycutt all of Piqua; one son, John Haney Jr. and his wife, both of Cincinnati; eight grandchildren, Brock, Brennan, Trae, Tate, Addelyn, and three others; two sisters, Susan (Ted) Christy and Rosemary Driver; and one brother, Richard (Gay) Harrod. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley A. Harrod and Linda DeWeese.

Mrs. Haney was a 1961 graduate of Piqua Central High School. She went on to be a building secretary for the Piqua City School District. She was a dedicated member and helping hand of St. Paul's Evangelical and Reformed Church. She loved to play cards with her card club, cook, and spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Keith A. Gebhart officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to , Southwest Region Office, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.