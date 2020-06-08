WEST MILTON — Nancy Jane (Roe) Kinnison, age 83, of West Milton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 5, at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, following a brief illness. Nancy was born on July 21, 1936, to the late Neil Russell and Mary Jane Roe in Bluffton, Indiana. She was married on July 21, 1959, to R. James Kinnison, who preceded her in death in 2019.

Nancy graduated from Liberty Center High School, Indiana, in 1954. She earned her BA in Education from Manchester College, Indiana, in 1958, and received her Master's of Education degree from Wright State University. Nancy was gifted a educator and spent 33 years positively influencing children in the classroom, 30 of those as a third-grade teacher at Union Elementary School in Union, Ohio. She was the recipient of several awards including Northmont School District's "Teacher of the Year."

Nancy was an active and beloved member of Hoffman United Methodist Church where she shared her musical, creative, and teaching talents, touching the lives of people both young and old. She was a member of various clubs and community organizations including Kid's Hope USA and the Miltonian Women's Club.

Nancy loved everything about being a grandma and great grandma including spending quality time with each of the grandchildren, supporting their various activities, and Facetiming with her great grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening and observing the birds and other wildlife in her backyard.

She is survived by children Lori (Jay) Meyer of Covington, Ohio; Gregory (Trudy) Kinnison of Troy, Ohio; grandchildren Jason (Ashley) Meyer of Washington, D.C.; Jordan Meyer of Covington, Ohio; Michelle Meyer of Columbus, Ohio, and Kiley Kinnison of Centerville, Ohio; great grandchildren Taylor and Charlotte Meyer.

The family will receive guests from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. In order to accommodate those who are practicing social distancing, there will be a "drive by" option to meet with family members who will be stationed outside. Those who feel comfortable visiting inside are encouraged to park and enter the building as usual. Wearing a protective mask is encouraged. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 11, at 11 a.m. at Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St, West Milton.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 West Main Street, West Milton, Ohio. Online memories of Nancy may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.