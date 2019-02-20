HUBER HEIGHTS — Nella Jo Stiver, age 72, of Huber Heights, OH, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Xenia, OH. Born Aug. 17, 1946, in Pikeville, KY, to the late Fred and Evelyn (Harrison) Damron.

She is preceded in death by sisters, Helen (Chester) Potter and Mable Jean Damron.

Surviving is her loving husband, Arlen J. Stiver, daughter Lynn (Dan) Williams, all of Huber Heights, OH; brothers Harold (Flo) Damron, Townsend, TN, Herbert Damron, David (Pat) Damron and sister Violet (Rodger) Meade, all of Pikeville, KY. Also surviving are her granddaughters, Grace Williams, Jordan (Brendan) Strong and great-granddaughter, Lillith, and soon-to-be great-grandson Dixon.

Nella enjoyed taking care of her family, farming and was famous for her peanut butter fudge.

Funeral service 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371; Dan Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City, OH. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Donations may be made in loving memory of Nella to .

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com