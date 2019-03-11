TROY — Nellie Mae Tegeler, age 91, of Troy passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Danbury of Huber Heights – Tipp City.

She was born March 30, 1927 in Clayton, NC to the late Joseph William and Maggie (Ennis) Jordan.

Nellie is survived by her sons: William E. (Mary Ann) Tegeler of Covington; Daniel Brent Tegeler of Raeford, NC and Steven Wayne Tegeler of Troy; grandchildren: SherylAnn (Jason) Jackson, Helen Tegeler, William E. Tegeler, Steven Tegeler, Sabrina (Gary) Sisco and Michele (Martin) Fuentes; great grandchildren: Noah and Grace Jackson, Kelsey and Jackson Sisco, Garrett and Levi Tegeler. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband William Tegeler on May 16, 2018; sister: Lillian Ward and brother William Elmer Jordan.

Nellie was a member of the First United Church of Christ in Troy and a supporter of Brukner Nature Center and Hayner Cultural Center.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Saturday March 16, 2019 at the First United Church of Christ, Troy with the Rev. Lauren Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua, Ohio. Visitation will be 10-11 :00AM prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, Ohio, 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.