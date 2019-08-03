TROY — Nila Pauline "Polly" Houseman, 94 of Troy, OH, formerly of Brookville, OH died Thursday, August 01, 2019 in Troy, OH.

Born on August 24, 1924 in Monroe Twp., Preble County, OH, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Waggoner) Schlotterbeck.

She was a Red Cross volunteer and member of the First United Church of Christ in Lewisburg. Polly was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved to cook, sew and knit. She was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Browns.

Preceded in death by her Husband of 52 years: Orval Houseman in 1992; Son: Gary Houseman in 2012; Brothers: Fred, Dick, William, Gene and John Raymond Schlotterbeck; Sisters: Geneva Parks, Lavone Lindy and Helen Lockmyer.

Survived by her Son: Rick (Donna) Houseman; Daughter-in-law: Patricia Houseman; 4 Grandchildren, Wendy (James) Lancaster, Major Joel C. Houseman, Christopher J. (Melvis) Houseman and Brett J. (Sarah) Houseman and 3 Great Grandchildren: Merydith Lancaster, Lina and Liesl Houseman. Nieces and Nephews.

A Private Service will be held at the convenience of the family with Rev. David O. Justis officiating. Interment will be held in Roselawn Cemetery in Lewisburg. No public calling.

