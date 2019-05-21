TROY — Nola Hines, age 90, of Troy, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Caldwell House in Troy.

She was born Oct. 8, 1928, in Houston, Ohio, to the late Lawrence and Goldie (Mader) Wehneman; a graduate of Houston High School, Class of 1946; a farm wife and seamstress; a longtime, active member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Covington, where she sang in the choir; a member of the Country Comfort Club; a past member of the Houston Grange; she enjoyed the fair nd was a past 4-H adviser in Shelby County.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin C. Hines in 2012; brothers, Arthur and George Wehneman; and sisters, Hazel Jackson and Opal Kingery.

Nola is survived by her three sons, Mark (Susan) Hines, of Salem, Ohio, Rob Hines, of Piqua, and Tom (BethAnn) Hines, of Azle, Texas; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Jason) Johnson, of Centerville, and Brent Hines, of Salem, Ohio; two great-grandchildren, Connor and Isley Johnson; other relatives and friends.

Memorial service to be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, Covington, with the Rev. Stephen Nierman officiating. Interment of cremains to follow at Houston Cemetery.

Visitation to be held Thursday 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or State of the Heart Hospice, Greenville.

The family would like to thank the staff at Caldwell House & State of the Heart Hospice for the care they gave Nola.

